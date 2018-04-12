Nuvectra (NVTR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nuvectra in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray raised Nuvectra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Nuvectra in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nuvectra stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 49,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,143. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 72.64% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the fourth quarter worth about $3,597,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 428,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 320,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 395,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/nuvectra-nvtr-raised-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.