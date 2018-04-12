Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NAC) Stock Price

Headlines about Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4371144728876 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NAC stock remained flat at $$13.46 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,406. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

In other news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $123,200.00.

Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

