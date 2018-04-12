Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA) Receives C$9.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVA. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$111,150.00.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$6.80. 788,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,930. The stock has a market cap of $1,280.00, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.45. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$131.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.80 million. Nuvista Energy had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/nuvista-energy-ltd-nva-receives-c9-81-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.