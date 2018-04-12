Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (NRI) Raised to “Buy” at Bloom Burton

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) was upgraded by Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th.

TSE:NRI opened at C$3.25 on Monday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$5.40.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$4.49 million during the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles.

