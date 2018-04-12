NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NVEE traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,760. The firm has a market cap of $638.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. NV5 has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NV5 (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. NV5 had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. research analysts forecast that NV5 will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $137,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $545,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NV5 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NV5 by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 73,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in NV5 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 82,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

