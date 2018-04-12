Zacks Investment Research Lowers NVR (NVR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “NVR is poised to gain traction in 2018 on the current positive housing scenario. Unlike other homebuilders, NVR’s sole business is selling and building quality homes by typically acquiring finished building lots, without the risk of owning and developing land in a cyclical industry. NVR’s disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk are likely to generate more returns for shareholders. Though homebuilding gross margin was 19.2% in 2017, an improvement of 170 bps year over year, gross margin pressure is likely to pose a threat over the next several quarters owing to cost pressure. However, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS increased their target price on shares of NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,119.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,090.00 on Wednesday. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,028.99 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market cap of $11,690.95, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.80 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 188.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,968.07, for a total transaction of $1,187,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,063. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 67,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NVR by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

