Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Director James George Robinson Acquires 8,000 Shares

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,159,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,031.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,160.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,640.00.

On Friday, March 9th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James George Robinson acquired 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James George Robinson acquired 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00.

On Monday, February 12th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, James George Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, James George Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $17,350.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, James George Robinson bought 3,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,420.00.

NYMX stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $199,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 277,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Director James George Robinson Acquires 8,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/nymox-pharmaceutical-co-nymx-director-james-george-robinson-acquires-8000-shares-updated-updated.html.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.