Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oaktree Capital Group worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 820,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

OAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of OAK stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,141.21, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Oaktree Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 84,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $438,761.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 529,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,379 over the last 90 days.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

