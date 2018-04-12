Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of OCSL opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 95.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Marc Gamsin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

