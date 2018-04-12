Ocado (OCDO) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase

Ocado (LON:OCDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 505 ($7.14) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.50) price target on shares of Ocado in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ocado in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Ocado to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.19) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ocado from GBX 480 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($8.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Ocado from GBX 560 ($7.92) to GBX 540 ($7.63) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 418.43 ($5.91).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 514.20 ($7.27) on Thursday. Ocado has a 52-week low of GBX 233.10 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($8.53).

In related news, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £24,300,000 ($34,346,289.75). Also, insider Neill Abrams acquired 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,638.38 ($26,344.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,386 shares of company stock worth $1,909,017.

Ocado Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

