Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIG remained flat at $$25.97 during trading on Monday. 4,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

