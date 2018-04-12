OFS Capital (OFS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OFS Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2842758817448 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts have commented on OFS shares. ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of OFS stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 38,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,595. The company has a current ratio of 19.34, a quick ratio of 19.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.01, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.42. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 11.82%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ofs-capital-ofs-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.