OI (NYSE:OIBR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about OI (NYSE:OIBR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.4983151988588 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

OIBR stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. OI has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/oi-oibr-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.