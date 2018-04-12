OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $449,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,806 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,982,000 after buying an additional 2,031,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,957,000 after buying an additional 1,490,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,671,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after buying an additional 1,067,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Howard Weil cut ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,335,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73,223.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-acquires-23000-shares-of-conocophillips-cop-updated-updated-updated.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.