Nike (NKE) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109,297.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

