Kinross Gold (KGC) Holdings Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,489,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100,728 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,311,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 370,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kinross Gold by 72.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4,524.79, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $810.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.68 million. sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

