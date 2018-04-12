The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stake Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,183 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,369,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,191,000 after buying an additional 2,229,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,974,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,406,475 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,258,000 after buying an additional 1,225,689 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,885,000 after buying an additional 808,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 3,757,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,257. The company has a market cap of $51,880.90, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $58.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price target on The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,764.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 360,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.67 per share, with a total value of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

