Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $6,823,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,998.73, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $236.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

