Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.6% of OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,817,000 after buying an additional 3,324,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after buying an additional 2,297,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 400,906.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after buying an additional 665,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.96 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,133. The company has a market capitalization of $88,502.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

