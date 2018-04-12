Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Holdings Lifted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,102.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $395,000.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 82,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $2,535,671.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 323,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,813.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $33,231.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,257.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock worth $19,020,157. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,843.82, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

