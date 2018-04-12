Old Republic International (ORI) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.25

News headlines about Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Republic International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4126813429408 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Republic International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,747.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.25. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

