Olin (OLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of Olin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,994.91, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Olin has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. analysts expect that Olin will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Curley sold 6,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 8,750 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $286,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,689,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,800,000 after purchasing an additional 842,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Olin (OLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/olin-oln-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.