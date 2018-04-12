(OMAM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of (NYSE:OMAM) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,746,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 841,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 407,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 316,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,149,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter.

