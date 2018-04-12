Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given a $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Omeros stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.07, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 3.62. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/omeros-omer-given-a-34-00-price-target-by-hc-wainwright-analysts-updated.html.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.