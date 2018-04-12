Omeros (OMER) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 940,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,344,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

OMER has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $646.07, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 3.62.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omeros by 138.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

