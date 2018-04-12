Omicron Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Omicron coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omicron has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.01673220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009176 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021536 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omicron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

