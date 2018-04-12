OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

OMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 636,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 447,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMN stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Monday. 706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $497.39, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.08. OMNOVA Solutions has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.60.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.65 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 32.70%. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

