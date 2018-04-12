Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of On Deck Capital worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 4,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter valued at $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 135.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 230,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONDK opened at $5.37 on Thursday. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market cap of $384.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.43.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONDK. UBS began coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/on-deck-capital-inc-ondk-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.