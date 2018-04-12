Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Stock Price

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.014412701364 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.98 on Thursday. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. sell-side analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

