UBS Begins Coverage on OneMain (OMF)

Equities research analysts at UBS began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMF. Piper Jaffray started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE OMF opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $3,971.85, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. OneMain had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments: Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

