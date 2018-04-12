Critical Analysis: Just Energy (JE) versus ONEOK (OKE)

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) and Just Energy (NYSE:JE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Just Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 3.19% 10.46% 3.19% Just Energy 5.74% -214.69% 23.59%

Dividends

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Just Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. ONEOK pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Just Energy pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Just Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Just Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONEOK and Just Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $12.17 billion 1.97 $387.84 million $1.76 33.19 Just Energy $2.84 billion 0.23 $340.07 million $0.33 13.52

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy. Just Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ONEOK has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Just Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ONEOK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ONEOK and Just Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 6 8 0 2.57 Just Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

ONEOK presently has a consensus price target of $60.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Just Energy has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.77%. Given Just Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Just Energy is more favorable than ONEOK.

Summary

ONEOK beats Just Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Just Energy

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers. It also provides solar energy solutions; carbon emissions solutions, such as carbon offsets and renewable energy credits; and smart thermostats. As of May 17, 2017, the company served two million residential and commercial customers. It markets its products through various sales channels comprising door-to-door marketing, brokers, online marketing, and others. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.