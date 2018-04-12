OneSavings Bank (OSB) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:OSB traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 381.20 ($5.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.76).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 48.40 ($0.68) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The company had revenue of £245.40 million for the quarter. OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £184,689.27 ($261,044.90).

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.93) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 398 ($5.63) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.07) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt raised shares of OneSavings Bank to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.29) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.27 ($6.66).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

