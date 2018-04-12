Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Receives $12.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase cut Opko Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Opko Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,089. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,700.80, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.44 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. equities research analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,170.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,748,365 shares of company stock worth $6,342,828. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 340,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

