Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,375,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722,334. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $157,263.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

In other news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $25,246,065.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.60 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

