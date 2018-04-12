Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 77,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,097. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,469,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,430,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 520,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 134,968 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,357,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

