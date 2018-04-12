Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. FIX reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,382.30, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 476,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,686,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

