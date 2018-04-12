OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Superior Industries International worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Shawn Pallagi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,350. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.67, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

