OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OptiNose earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1722801346613 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price target on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.99. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.61 and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

