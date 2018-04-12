Opus Bank (OPB) Stake Increased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Opus Bank worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Opus Bank by 416.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

OPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Opus Bank stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 115,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $959.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

