Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $459,738,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,924,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,156,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $185,868.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, UBS set a $55.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

