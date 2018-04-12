OracleChain (CRYPTO:OCT) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00007170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and $140,343.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00825898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

