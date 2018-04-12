OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,118. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.62, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.65.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 360,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 759,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 965,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

