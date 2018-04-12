Orix (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orix (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

NYSE:IX opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,179.16, a PE ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Orix has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $100.03.

Orix (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Orix had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Orix will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Orix by 2,314.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Orix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Orix Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

