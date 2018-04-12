Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.08.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$102,750.00. Also, insider Jose Vizquerra acquired 155,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$396,525.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 192,200 shares of company stock worth $488,951.

Shares of OSK traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$2.45. 338,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,318. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/osisko-mining-inc-osk-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.