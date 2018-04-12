Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Acquires 50,000 Shares

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Shares of CVE OOO opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Otis Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Otis Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/otis-gold-corp-ooo-insider-christopher-geoffr-lee-barber-acquires-50000-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

Otis Gold Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.