Outfront Media (OUT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Outfront Media earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.958486920293 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,797. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,575.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.74 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.31%. equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

