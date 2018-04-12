DA Davidson Cuts Overstock.com (OSTK) Price Target to $100.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,208. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.70, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

