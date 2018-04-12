Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Receives $25.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $268,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $633,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,997,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,861,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 301,427 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,343,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,916,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 513,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 91,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,453. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,671.55, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

