Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 171,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $975.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

