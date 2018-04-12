News coverage about Oxygen Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oxygen Biotherapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6544146532483 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 9,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,153. Oxygen Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oxygen Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oxygen Biotherapeutics (TENX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/oxygen-biotherapeutics-tenx-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-14-updated.html.

Oxygen Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxygen Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxygen Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.